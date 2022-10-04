Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Baker vows not to put up prices so everyone can afford cake

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:50 AM October 4, 2022
Kaysie Davidson runs her own business - Baking Addict. She has promised to not put prices up amid the cost of living crisis

Kaysie Davidson runs her own business - Baking Addict. She has promised to not put prices up amid the cost of living crisis - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

A Norwich baker has promised she'll keep her prices low so that families across the city can still afford a sweet treat. 

Kaysie Davidson, 27, began baking in October 2021 – and previously had no baking experience.  

She said: “Before the first lockdown I couldn’t even bake a cake so I am fully self-taught. 

"I feel fortunate that I now get to do this as my full-time job.”  

Kaysie Davidson

Baking Addict's most popular bakes are brownies and blondies - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

Kaysie was persuaded to turn her newly-found talent into a business by partner Alex Clarke after making her first ever white chocolate blondie. 

Under the name 'Baking Addict' Kaysie was able to launch her small business from her Old Catton home.  

Kaysie Davidson has been supported in starting her own small business by her partner Alex Clarke and her children Mason, four, and Ella, two.

Kaysie Davidson has been supported in starting her own small business by her partner Alex Clarke and her children Mason, four, and Ella, two. - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

The mother-of-two said: “I just love that it’s something I can do with the kids and it’s fun for all of us.” 

Her children Mason, four, and Ella, two, will often get stuck in helping mum cook up a storm in the kitchen.  

And that’s not all that Kaysie loves about owning her own business, she added: “It's fully flexible which gives me more time with my family and I'm in a job that I enjoy and have a passion for.” 

Kaysie Davidson

Kaysie Davison from Old Catton even does cake commissions. - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

Moving forward Kaysie is currently working hard behind the scenes to get her business on wheels as she is currently converting a caravan so that she can take her bakes all over Norfolk.  

Currently she does not offer shipping so her yummy creations are only available in the city at the events she covers – making them extremely sought after.

Kaysie Davidson

Kaysie often has a stall in Castle Quarter and will be back in December - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

And now Kaysie has pledged to keep costs down for her customers facing a financial pinch - even though her own bills are increasing.

She said: “I know what it's like to struggle financially and I feel like everyone is in some sort of difficulty at the moment.  

“Cake makes everyone happy so I wanted my cakes to be affordable for everyone.” 

Kaysie Davidson

Kaysie is also very well known for her chocolate cakes which always sell out very quickly - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

With an average of 30 hours spent baking each week Kaysie has definitely practised to make perfect.  

Kaysie will soon be back at her stall in Castle Quarter but until then customers can keep an eye on her Facebook page.  

