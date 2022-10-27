Meet the woman making shoes that look good enough to eat

A Norwich woman is making Bake Off-inspired shoes so you can have your cake and wear it too.

Bake a Shoe creates footwear inspired by sweet treats like lemon drizzle and red velvet.

And the 3D masterpieces look good enough to eat.

Owner Rachel Mattia, 40, said the idea came to her during her wedding ten years ago.

The pastel dreams with cherry court shoe - Credit: Sanika Lilette

"We were feeding each other cake when my husband Angelo smeared it all over me," she said.

"One of my friends said the icing that had fallen on my shoes looked really nice and that she'd buy others like that.

"My husband spent the next two years working on the design - we made a couple of pairs for friends but nothing major.

"It wasn't until 2020 that our daughters encouraged us to really go for it and it's just spiralled from there."

Owner of Bake a Shoe, Rachel Mattia - Credit: Sanika Lilette

Mrs Mattia makes most of the shoes by putting the replica 'icing' - which is a secret formula - in a piping bag and decorating the footwear as you would a cake.

From heels to high tops, each shoe is inspired by popular bakes such as gingerbread and strawberry shortcake. She also makes bespoke shoes for special occasions and accessories.

"I don't have a background in art or baking so this is all really new to me," she said.

"We think of designs by going to lots of cake shops, taking pictures and sketching.

"For a bespoke shoe, I'll bake the cake myself to inform the design.

"Because this isn't my full-time job yet. I spend all my free time in the evenings and at weekends decorating shoes."

Mrs Mattia, who lives in Norwich with her husband and two children, currently works as the head of learning and development at a local tourism company.

She has made shoes for RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Copper Topp and Ella Vaday and recently had a huge response to a Great British Bake Off social media post.

The mint chocolate chip high tops - Credit: Sanika Lilette

“People also started asking me to make custom pairs of cake shoes for Bake Off so I posted saying I was taking orders," Mrs Mattia added.

"I was so inundated with messages that I had to take the post down and say no to people.

"Eventually I'd love to start a shoe bakery but I'm not sure if a physical store is our next move just because we have customers from all over the world.

"But we will be launching our Cake Club soon, where people can get first access to new collections and take part in giveaways. We've already had 11,000 people sign up."

Rachel Mattia making one of her cake-inspired shoes - Credit: Sanika Lilette



