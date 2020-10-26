New B&M store to open in Norwich

B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A new B&M store is opening in Norwich next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The budget retailer, which already has stores in the Riverside Retail Park and in Mile Cross Lane, is opening the new store in Neatmarket, just off Hall Road.

The scheduled opening date for the store is November 20.

B&M has opened more than 600 stores since it formed in 1978.

MORE: Alice in Wonderland gin brand launched by Norwich bar

Last month the company announced plans to open up to 45 stores this financial year.

B&M European Value Retail said it has been buoyed by a “strong” first half of trading, as group revenues grew by 25.3pc in the six months to September 26.

This was particularly driven by 29.5pc growth from its UK retail stores.

It said it now expects to post earnings before tax and interest of £285 million for the half-year, ahead of its previous guidance of between £250 million and £270 million.