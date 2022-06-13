City B&M store reopens this week after expansion

The B&M at Riverside Retail Park is undergoing a massive expansion - Credit: Grace Piercy

A Norwich bargain store will reopen this week following an expansion.

B&M at Riverside Retail Park has almost completed its makeover to create a "bigger and better store".

Having absorbed the former Outfit store next door, the new B&M will have doubled in size to over 32,000sqft.

B&M has revealed the renovation came following feedback from customers saying they wanted a bigger store.

The store closed on Sunday for the final phase of refurbishment.

There are signs on the store apologising to customers for the disruption - Credit: Grace Piercy

It will reopen on Friday with an even wider selection of groceries, health and beauty, homeware, DIY, games and more.

The new store will also create 20 more jobs.

The store manager at B&M Norwich, said: “Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open and show customers their brand new B&M store.”

The Riverside store is one of ten B&M stores in Norfolk and Waveney. There are two other stores in Norwich alone.

B&M is a British-Luxembourg business that began in Lancashire in 1978. The variety retailer has more than 700 stores in the UK.