News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Food takeaways plan approved despite smell and noise concerns

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:00 PM October 10, 2021    Updated: 8:32 AM October 11, 2021
New-Day Dry Cleaners on Aylsham Road in Norwich.

New-Day Dry Cleaners on Aylsham Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google

Plans to convert a Norwich laundrette and dry cleaners into takeaway food outlets have been given the go-head despite objections over adverse noise and smells.

Norwich City Council has approved a change of use to allow the premises of New-Day dry cleaning on Aylsham Road to be turned into two takeaways and a retail shop.  

Five people had objected to the plans citing issues ranging from extra parking problems, that there are already too many takeaways in the area, to concerns about the impact on people who lived nearby. 

One objection stated: “The smell from cooking food will be constant from the operating hours and will be unpleasant to the surrounding residences and their close proximity. Also the noise of the extractor fans needed will be audible to the surrounding areas.”

Planners approved the proposal but imposed five conditions including that a specified ventilation system be installed and plans for refuse collection be approved.
 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amanda Gillard, manager of the Eaton Cottage pub with bartender Silvie Marshall on the left 

Landlord promises city pub will stay open despite custom dropping by half

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with parking in Recreation Ground Road in Sprowston

School pick up chaos sees families blocked in and intimidated

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Drug paraphenalia and general mess left in the old Rose Lane car park toilet block in Norwich

Video

City centre drug den sees police step up patrols

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Council Mile Cross Road development

Five homes to be built on site of former Norwich pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon