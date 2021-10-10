Food takeaways plan approved despite smell and noise concerns

Published: 5:00 PM October 10, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM October 11, 2021

Plans to convert a Norwich laundrette and dry cleaners into takeaway food outlets have been given the go-head despite objections over adverse noise and smells.

Norwich City Council has approved a change of use to allow the premises of New-Day dry cleaning on Aylsham Road to be turned into two takeaways and a retail shop.

Five people had objected to the plans citing issues ranging from extra parking problems, that there are already too many takeaways in the area, to concerns about the impact on people who lived nearby.

One objection stated: “The smell from cooking food will be constant from the operating hours and will be unpleasant to the surrounding residences and their close proximity. Also the noise of the extractor fans needed will be audible to the surrounding areas.”

Planners approved the proposal but imposed five conditions including that a specified ventilation system be installed and plans for refuse collection be approved.

