'Better than Banksy': Ruddy Muddy reveals biggest work yet
- Credit: Ruddy Muddy / Archant
The city's beloved master of mud has taken on his most ambitious piece of artwork yet.
Ruddy Muddy - real name Ricky Minns - is well-known across the city for the work he usually creates on the back of white vans.
But now the 47-year-old has taken on his biggest challenge yet - designing a mural for A11 Self Storage in Wymondham.
The business is owned by husband-and-wife team Julian and Leigh Freeman.
Ricky, from Wymondham, said: "It all started when Leigh asked if I could do a couple of pet portraits for her.
"They soon got in touch about designing a mural on the side of one of their containers and it evolved from there.
"It's the largest individual piece I've ever done.
"It's a tribute to everything Norfolk.
"There's Norwich Cathedral, Wymondham Abbey and Horsey Mill on there currently.
"I'm also looking to get a Lotus painted on soon."
The work on the container - which is 8ft by 24ft - started two months ago and has presented the mud magician with a few new challenges.
He explained: "The hardest part is stepping back to evaluate everything and make sure it all comes together properly.
"There were a few bits which looked fine up close but needed re-working or moving after looking at it from afar."
The former Wymondham College student added: "The corrugated surface of the container has also been very challenging.
"However the transition coming from the van has been ok.
"Having a more simplistic style working on the van has made things easier.
"It's just making sure it works from a distance."
Mr Freeman, 48, who set up the business back in 2016 said: "It's an absolutely superb piece of artwork.
"I think it's better than a Banksy.
"I wanted something to celebrate East Anglia and have it encompass the love I've had for the area over 30 years.
"Now I'm just looking forward to seeing the finished product."
The full-time artist is hoping to finish the piece within the next month.
He said: "I've got a promo in Edinburgh soon so it'd be nice to have it ready for then."