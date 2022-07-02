New pub landlord welcomes back families and introduces street food menu

Left to right: Ian Warren, former landlord at the Angel Gardens, Spencer Gray, new owner, and Jamie Moore, new landlord and chef - Credit: Jamie Moore

A city pub, which has a new landlord at the helm, has been welcoming back families and foodies with its new offerings.

Angel Gardens, in Angel Road, has been taken over by new owner Spencer Gray and new landlord Jamie Moore.

It comes after the previous landlord of about 35 years, Ian Warren, made the decision to sell up and retire.

And now the previously adult-only pub has been given a new lease of life.

Mr Moore, 33, from Rackheath, said: "Throughout Covid, the pub didn't allow under 18s.

"It is a good drinkers' pub with lots of local trade, but we wanted to bring the families back.

"So now, we have decorated the pub and separated it with a sports bar and garden where kids are allowed and the main bar is for adults only.

"We are also dog-friendly. Everyone seems to be really happy with what we have done."

Among the changes at the Angel Gardens is the new Devil's Kitchen.

Mr Moore, who is also a chef, wanted to bring his street food experience to the pub, offering dishes such as loaded fries, loaded flatbreads, burgers, chicken wings and halloumi fries.

They also have traditional pub grub and a Sunday roast.

"I helped to run a few streets food businesses including El Heffes based at the Malborough pub last year," said Mr Moore.

"As soon as we took over the Angel Gardens, I knew that's what I wanted to do.

"But I didn't think the Devil's Kitchen would take off so quickly. We are also on Deliveroo and it has gone crazy.

"The lamb kofta loaded fries have been flying out."

Mr Moore said they are also bringing back live music to the pub and they are looking forward to the men's football World Cup later this year, which will be shown on a big projector outside under the heated pergola.

He added: "We only took over on May 31 but we are really happy with the way business has been going and we are feeling really positive for the future.

"We just want to keep locals happy. They are our bread and butter who have supported us in the last month and Ian for the last 35 years."

