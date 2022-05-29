Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Start of new Norwich to Jersey summer route

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:29 PM May 29, 2022
Blue Islands are set to fly from Norwich to Jersey throughout the summer. 

Blue Islands are set to fly from Norwich to Jersey throughout the summer. - Credit: Blue Islands

Norwich Airport sees the return of flight to Jersey as Blue Island’s starts its new summer service.  

The direct flight are set to operate Tuesdays and Saturdays until September 24. 

Rob Veron, Chief Executive of Blue Islands, said: “We’ve seen an excellent response to our convenient twice-weekly service, proving a popular option for those in the Norwich area looking forward to once again enjoying the warm welcome of Jersey”. 

Mark Godfrey, Director of Premier Holidays, said: “By offering a wide selection of competitively priced holidays to Jersey including short breaks, luxury gourmet stays, traditional package holidays, coach groups and self-catering options, Premier Holidays have secured strong forward sales for the 2022 season.” 

Richard Pace, Managing Director at Exeter Airport, said: “We’re offering 17 direct destinations in nine countries in 2022/23, plus worldwide connectivity via Amsterdam, and are seeing a significant increase in passengers.” 

In the UK there are flights to Aberdeen, Exeter, Guernsey and Jersey. Book now via www.norwichairport.co.uk 

