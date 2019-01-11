Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich Airport airline Flybe bought by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group

11 January, 2019 - 10:40
Flybe, a major flight provider out of Norwich Airport, has been bought out by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Flybe, a major flight provider out of Norwich Airport, has been bought out by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Flybe, a major flight provider out of Norwich Airport, has been bought out by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group.

The regional airline provider was sold for a tidy £2.2m, and will result in the creation of a new airline group.

In 2018, Flybe issued a profit warning following falling demand and a £29m hit from rising fuel costs and the weak pound.

Flybe currently flies out of Norwich to destinations including Exeter, Alicante and Malaga, as well as offering flights to John O’Groats and Aberdeen through a partnership with Eastern Airways.

The buying companies, in conjunction with Cyrus Capital Partners, have agreed an offer of just 1p per share for Flybe, which put itself up for sale in November.

The price represents a significant markdown on Flybe’s Thursday closing price of 16.38p. Shares in the airline crashed to as little as 1.2p on Friday morning following the announcement.

Under the plans, the airline will be combined with Stobart Air in a joint venture called Connect Airways.

Cyrus will own 40% of the new company, while Virgin and Stobart will take 30% apiece.

The three companies have committed to make a £20m bridge available to support Flybe’s current operations, while an additional £80m will be provided to the combined group.

Flybe chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said the firm had been forced to seek a buyer due to higher fuel costs, currency fluctuations and Brexit uncertainty.

“We have been affected by all of these factors which have put pressure on short-term financial performance,” she said.

“At the same time, Flybe suffered from a number of legacy issues that are being addressed but are still adversely affecting cashflows.

“By combining to form a larger, stronger group, we will be better placed to withstand these pressures. We aim to provide an even better service to our customers and secure the future for our people.”

MORE: Norwich Airport airline Flybe puts itself up for sale

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Special Report How London youngsters are recruited to deal drugs in Norfolk

Police enter a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Farke is relaxed about transfer gossip

Daniel Farke will not lose sleep over any transfer interest in his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Norfolk XC Championship showed there’s plenty of talent for our young athletes to look up, says Mark Armstrong

Iona Lake cruises down the home straight on her way to winning the senior women's race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships inThetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Borderline racist’ remarks to be passed on to police as councillors apologise to Muslim community centre

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists