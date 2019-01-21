Search

North Norfolk schoolgirl out-performs international edtech programme

21 January, 2019 - 17:30
Emma Buckle was the fastest any pupil from 173 schools to work through all of her assigned lessons on Developing Experts. Picture: Developing Experts

Emma Buckle was the fastest any pupil from 173 schools to work through all of her assigned lessons on Developing Experts. Picture: Developing Experts

Developing Experts

A Norfolk pupil has been the first to out-perform an award-winning edtech science platform developed in her home county.

Neatishead CoE Primary School’s pupil Emma Buckle was the fastest any pupil from 173 schools to work through all of her assigned lessons on Developing Experts.

To achieve this, Emma has worked her way through a variety of science lessons such as, ‘How plants make their own food’, ‘Understand seed dispersal’ and ‘Understand how plants and seeds reproduce and grow’ and many more.

The news was brought about after Emma’s teacher, Mr Tony Murphy, enquired with Developing Experts and had the information confirmed.

He said: “New technologies, like Developing Experts, are inspiring our learning. Well done Emma!”

The team at Developing Experts said: “We can see we are going to have to add a few more levels in the pupil zone to keep up with Emma’s pace of learning!”

Developing Experts this week also learnt that it is through to Tech Nation’s Rising Stars Grand Final. From 350 applicants, it was picked to be in the final 20 after a pitch delivered by chief executive, Sarah Mintey.

Ms Mintey said: “It was fantastic to meet the Tech Nation team, their support for us has been overwhelming! I loved meeting all of the inspiring tech startups in Manchester, and can’t wait to see what the final brings.”

