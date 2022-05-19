Former Norfolk teacher finds success with hit pottery business

A Norfolk woman who gave up her teaching career and decided to follow her passion has launched a successful pottery business.

Jennie Woods, from Poringland, set up her business Walrus Ceramics in November last year after receiving glowing praise from teachers who trialled her pottery classes after school.

Following its popularity, Mrs Woods decided to take the leap and transform her hobby into a job – even adding extra classes to meet the demand.

One of the creations made at Walrus Ceramics - Credit: Jennie Woods

She said: "I didn't expect such a positive reaction at all, I thought I'd just be running one Saturday morning class.

"A lot of people have joined through word of mouth. It's important to me that this has helped other people with their mental health."

Mrs Woods, who taught as a teacher at several Norwich schools for the past 18 years, now runs classes on a Wednesday and two on a Saturday.

She said that people described her classes as "their therapy once a week" and that it was a great way to relieve stress.

"Pottery is brilliant for mindfulness," she added. "You can switch off and the hours just disappear."

The majority of the products are wheel thrown - Credit: Jennie Woods

The majority of the products are wheel thrown, mainly using white earthenware with individual glaze combinations meaning each item is a one off.

Today, Mrs Woods hosts two-hour classes at Bramerton Village Hall - and often receives new requests from people eager to try something different.

She praised the things people have created in her sessions but stressed that pottery is for people of all abilities.

Jennie runs pottery classes on Wednesdays and Saturdays - Credit: Jennie Woods

Mrs Woods added: "We have 12 people to a class at the moment and it's just about perfect because I can spend time with everyone.

"Some of the things that people have created is amazing and it is especially excellent when you consider it is the first things they've ever made.

"I love that there's a whole range of ages and it would be great to welcome more men to the classes too."

Six classes cost £125 with all materials and equipment supplied, including clay and glaze.

Although Wednesday classes have now been filled, there are still a several spots available on Saturdays.