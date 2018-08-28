Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

LEP opens £19m warchest for projects to boost Norfolk and Suffolk’s skills

PUBLISHED: 10:05 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 19 October 2018

Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre. Picture: Phil Grayston.

Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre. Picture: Phil Grayston.

Phil Grayston PGDesigns.co.uk

A new £19m pot has been unveiled for projects which will boost skills and productivity across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The International Aviation Academy Norwich. Picture: New Anglia LEP.The International Aviation Academy Norwich. Picture: New Anglia LEP.

The cash was approved at a board meeting of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, and will be targeted at projects which can deliver the aims of the Norfolk and Suffolk Economic Strategy.

These long-term targets include turning the two counties’ £35bn economy by 50% by 2036, creating 88,000 new jobs and 30,000 new businesses, while measurably improving skills and productivity levels in the region.

LEP chairman Doug Field said: “This new call presents projects across Suffolk and Norfolk with a unique opportunity to make a real difference to the success of the East. Through its Growth Deal with government, New Anglia LEP has been entrusted to make investments providing the infrastructure, skills and innovation that will supercharge our economy.

“The targets set out in the Norfolk and Suffolk Economic Strategy are ambitious, and it is only through collaboration with partners in business, the public and education sectors that we can achieve them.”

The College of West Anglia University Centre. Picture: www.paultibbsphotography.comThe College of West Anglia University Centre. Picture: www.paultibbsphotography.com

The cash comes from the £290m Growth Deal with central government which since 2014 has helped to fund more than 30 projects.

The range from flood defences to business support programmes and include:

• International Aviation Academy Norwich, which received £3.3m to create the world’s first ‘real-world’ learning environment for aviation workers. The academy includes a full-size aircraft and can train up to 500 students in engineering, cabin crew and airport operations.

• The College of West Anglia University Centre received £6.5m to boost skills provision in an area identified as being of high deprivation and unemployment.

• Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre was awarded £1.85m and opened in October 2016. It created an innovation centre for the business community, helping to develop ideas with support from the University’s of Suffolk’s research.

The investment of the Growth Deal money is expected to attract £628m of extra investment to the two counties over the next 10 years.

Applications for the cash must be received by January 11, 2019, with the successful projects announced in April 2019.

To apply and find out more information, email jonathan.rudd@newanglia.co.uk to request an application form or see newanglia.co.uk/growth-deal

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy