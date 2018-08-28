Search

Norfolk step-mum’s story is a new best-seller

PUBLISHED: 09:49 16 January 2019

Michele Marie Liddle; inspiring other women to success. She not only features in a new best-seller but also has started up a life coaching business helping other women. Pic: Michele Marie Liddle.

Michele Marie Liddle; inspiring other women to success. She not only features in a new best-seller but also has started up a life coaching business helping other women. Pic: Michele Marie Liddle.

A 34-year-old businesswoman’s life story features in a new book already topping the sales charts.

Mumpreneur On Fire 4 is a new best-selling book. Pic: Michele Marie Liddle

A Marham step-mum’s emotional battles feature in a new inspirational book currently topping the Amazon best sellers chart.

Michele Marie Liddle has got a whole chapter on her life story published in the new Mumpreneur On Fire 4 book on inspiring tales from women across the world who have fought against all odds to overcome adversity.

Michele has now set up a new life coaching business Words of Wisdom inspiring other women to success.

Michele struggled with her own mental health issues and then faced emotional challenges when helping to raise her nine year old stepson Ethan, now 14, who lives with her and her husband, Dan, a military police officer. She also lost her grandfather – and all the stress and strain took its toll.

However, she dug deep, self-healed and her story was chosen to be a chapter in the new book by the Mums in Business Association.

“I feel like I am in a dream. The problem for many women is we have to wear so many different hats and juggle so many different jobs all in one day,” she said.

“It’s a very bizarre but fabulous moment to see yourself on Amazon as an author. This girl from Norfolk who didn’t do great at school, but I have worked hard to become the empowered and inspiring woman I am today.”

You can find out more at www.mumsinbusinessassociation.com

