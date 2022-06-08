NR3 retro furniture shop announces move to new site

Norfolk Retro, a vintage furniture shop in St Augustines Street, in NR3, will be moving to a bigger premises - Credit: Laura Budds

NR3’s retro furniture store will soon be offering more vintage items and lots more room for browsing at its new shop.

After opening the shop less than a year ago, Norfolk Retro, in St Augustines Street, is already on the move to a bigger and better premises.

But don’t worry, it’s only down the road.

The shop is owned by Laura Budds who said when the opportunity came up to takeover the former Little Smiths site, she couldn’t turn it down.

Laura Budds is the owner of Norfolk Retro. - Credit: Laura budds

The 40-year-old said: “I wasn’t actively looking to move.

“I’m happy in my current shop and I have only been open there since September last year. I also really like the street that I'm on and this location in NR3.

“But business has been doing better than I could have ever expected and I have outgrown the space already.

“When Little Smiths moved out of their shop, just up the road, it was a great opportunity to move somewhere bigger.”

Ms Budds has now been handed the keys to the new site which will undergo some renovation work.

The current shop will remain open until the end of June but there will be a short closure for around two weeks, while they make the move.

Ms Budds says they are aiming to reopen at the new premises by mid-July.

Norfolk Retro will be moving into the former Little Smiths shop in St Augustines Street in NR3. - Credit: Laura Budds

As well as having a larger space to showcase her pre-loved vintage items and test out some new ideas, Ms Budds says she also plans to use one of the adjoining rooms as a pop-up for other small businesses.

There is also a second adjoining room which she will rent out.

The former English teacher of 15 years added: “That’s how I started with my shop but a lot of these pop-up places have closed down now, so there aren't many options if you’re a new business looking to test the waters.

Norfolk Retro in St Augustines Street in NR3. - Credit: Laura Budd

“I’m hoping to create a bit of a community and really help other small businesses get started.

“It’s a bit daunting because it’s just me. But I have had so much support, I know that I can make this happen.

"I’m excited to see where this goes.”