What's the best pub in Norfolk? Nominations are now open

Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham (pictured) said winning would be "incredible" - Credit: The Green Dragon

Everyone's got a favourite pub - whether it's for a pint after work or a proper Sunday lunch.

And now it's the public's turn to vote for the best watering hole in the county, which will be named the Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022.

Landlords across the county are excited for a bit of healthy competition and are waiting nervously to see who will be crowned the winner.

Nominations are open for Norfolk Pub of the Year - Credit: Archant

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers in Timberhill, said: "Pubs are integral to the heartbeat of Norfolk.

"People love British pubs. Even though customers now have tighter belts we offer a range of hot drinks and soft drinks so people can come in without the need to spend a lot of money."

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham said winning such an accolade would be "incredible".

She added: "It would be a testament to all the hard work the teams have put in over the past couple of years.

"When I look out at my pub garden I see people bumping into friends they haven't seen in years and families having catch ups.

Jill Tickle, landlady of the King's Head and the Green Dragon - Credit: Jill Tickle

"People have realised it's nice to have a drink in the garden during lockdown but there's nothing quite like a pub for a sense of occasion.

"Seeing people interact and enjoy themselves reflects what makes us tick - what makes us human."

At the Orchard Gardens in North Walsham, owner Alison Starling was already eyeing the top prize after a difficult few years.

Orchard Gardens owner Alison Starling (left). - Credit: Archant

Ms Starling said: "It has been very tough with Covid and we need the support of the people.

"We have had to make fundamental changes to adapt to the times.

"We've improved our beautiful beer garden as well as setting up quiz nights along with darts and pool teams to encourage people to come in without the need to spend."

She added the addition of a new cocktail machine in the pub might win some voters over.

Nominations have opened today via an online link - visit bit.ly/pub-of-the-year.

The winner will be announced in October.