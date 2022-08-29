Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

What's the best pub in Norfolk? Nominations are now open

Logo Icon

Fin Brown

Published: 7:00 AM August 29, 2022
The Green Dragon pub in Church Street, Wymondham. 

Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham (pictured) said winning would be "incredible" - Credit: The Green Dragon

Everyone's got a favourite pub - whether it's for a pint after work or a proper Sunday lunch. 

And now it's the public's turn to vote for the best watering hole in the county, which will be named the Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022. 

Landlords across the county are excited for a bit of healthy competition and are waiting nervously to see who will be crowned the winner.

Nominations are open for Norfolk Pub of the Year

Nominations are open for Norfolk Pub of the Year - Credit: Archant

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers in Timberhill, said: "Pubs are integral to the heartbeat of Norfolk.

"People love British pubs. Even though customers now have tighter belts we offer a range of hot drinks and soft drinks so people can come in without the need to spend a lot of money."

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Jill Tickle who runs the Green Dragon at Wymondham said winning such an accolade would be "incredible". 

She added: "It would be a testament to all the hard work the teams have put in over the past couple of years.

Most Read

  1. 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
  2. 2 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
  3. 3 Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'
  1. 4 'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river
  2. 5 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
  3. 6 City pub in the running to be named the best in the country
  4. 7 Foodbank shuts its doors due to lack of funding
  5. 8 Drone pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
  6. 9 Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
  7. 10 'The support has been unreal': New York-style sandwiches a hit

"When I look out at my pub garden I see people bumping into friends they haven't seen in years and families having catch ups. 

Jill Tickle, landlady of the King's Head and the Green Dragon

Jill Tickle, landlady of the King's Head and the Green Dragon - Credit: Jill Tickle

"People have realised it's nice to have a drink in the garden during lockdown but there's nothing quite like a pub for a sense of occasion.

"Seeing people interact and enjoy themselves reflects what makes us tick - what makes us human."

At the Orchard Gardens in North Walsham, owner Alison Starling was already eyeing the top prize after a difficult few years.

Orchard Gardens owner Alison Starling (left).

Orchard Gardens owner Alison Starling (left). - Credit: Archant

Ms Starling said: "It has been very tough with Covid and we need the support of the people.

"We have had to make fundamental changes to adapt to the times.

"We've improved our beautiful beer garden as well as setting up quiz nights along with darts and pool teams to encourage people to come in without the need to spend."

She added the addition of a new cocktail machine in the pub might win some voters over. 

Nominations have opened today via an online link - visit bit.ly/pub-of-the-year.

The winner will be announced in October.

Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Cllr Shelagh Gurney at Boundary Junction, Norwich

Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Traffic at the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout near to the Chopyngs Dale Close

Norfolk Live News

Long delays on busy road in city suburb due to roadworks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pure Electric, in Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, is closing down

Electric transport retailer closing city shop

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Emma Cooper, of Mulbarton, used to weigh nearly 19 stone but has since ditched the pounds after joining a weight loss group

Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon