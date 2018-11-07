Search

Norfolk ProHelp reveals £30,000 funding boost and new sponsors

07 November, 2018 - 10:50
Norfolk ProHelp chair Julie Grimmer. Picture: Sylvaine Poitau

Sylvaine Poitau

At the annual breakfast meeting of Norfolk ProHelp, it was announced that the Virgin Money Foundation has awarded the organisation £30,000, over three years, to support its work.

It was also revealed that Norfolk ProHelp will be welcoming three new commercial sponsors – Larking Gowen LLP, Leathes Prior and Hugh J Boswell.

Norfolk ProHelp chair, Julie Grimmer, said: “I am delighted to announce that Norfolk ProHelp has secured funding from Virgin Money Foundation. This will help ensure the organisation continues to thrive; bringing together the Norfolk business and charity sectors and delivering even greater benefits for this county.

“Alongside this new partnership with The Virgin Money Foundation, I’m also pleased to announce a new relationship between Norfolk ProHelp and Norfolk Community Foundation in the future.”

ProHelp is a firm which links professional firms to companies in the voluntary and charity sector in need of support or advice.

