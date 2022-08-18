Parents launch new bamboo clothing line for baby's with sensitive skin
- Credit: Sophie Urban
A new baby clothing brand has been launched by parents who discovered the benefits of bamboo in alleviating symptoms of skin conditions.
Baby Bamboo was developed by Elliot Leon and Sophie Urban, from Sprowston, after their one-year-old developed severe eczema.
That's when they stumbled across the benefits of bamboo clothing.
Ms Urban, 31, said: "When you’re desperate, as parents, you find yourself searching everything online.
"We discovered that bamboo has many magical benefits. It's hypoallergenic, heat regulating and sweat resistant. It really made a difference to our son's skin.
"I'm a digital designer and I thought, this could be a great business. So, we just went for it."
From onesies, to muslins and hairbrushes, Baby Bamboo offers an "eco-friendly baby started pack", which even comes in an engraved "keepsake" bamboo box.
Orders can be made on its online website but Baby Bamboo can also be found at its first pop-up events at White House Farm in Sprowston on Saturday, August 20.
Ms Urban, who is now pregnant with her second child, added: "We feel really passionate about this and it’s a lovely product.
"We are excited to share it with other parents."