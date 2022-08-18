Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Parents launch new bamboo clothing line for baby's with sensitive skin

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:31 PM August 18, 2022
Baby Bamboo is a new business which offers products which are kind to sensitive skin

Baby Bamboo is a new business which offers products which are kind to sensitive skin - Credit: Sophie Urban

A new baby clothing brand has been launched by parents who discovered the benefits of bamboo in alleviating symptoms of skin conditions.

Baby Bamboo was developed by Elliot Leon and Sophie Urban, from Sprowston, after their one-year-old developed severe eczema.

That's when they stumbled across the benefits of bamboo clothing.

Baby Bamboo is a new clothing brand for babies with sensitive skin

Baby Bamboo is a new clothing brand for babies with sensitive skin - Credit: Sophie Urban

Ms Urban, 31, said: "When you’re desperate, as parents, you find yourself searching everything online.

"We discovered that bamboo has many magical benefits. It's hypoallergenic, heat regulating and sweat resistant. It really made a difference to our son's skin.

"I'm a digital designer and I thought, this could be a great business. So, we just went for it." 

From onesies, to muslins and hairbrushes, Baby Bamboo offers an "eco-friendly baby started pack", which even comes in an engraved "keepsake" bamboo box.

Baby Bamboo is a new business which offers products which are kind to sensitive skin

Baby Bamboo is a new business which offers products which are kind to sensitive skin - Credit: Sophie Urban

Orders can be made on its online website but Baby Bamboo can also be found at its first pop-up events at White House Farm in Sprowston on Saturday, August 20.

Baby Bamboo is a new business which offers products which are kind to sensitive skin

Baby Bamboo is a new business which offers products which are kind to sensitive skin - Credit: Sophie Urban

Most Read

  1. 1 Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
  2. 2 Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise
  3. 3 Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen
  1. 4 City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST
  2. 5 Demolition work starts on former Broads pub
  3. 6 One of Norwich's 'last great townhouses' hits market for £1.5m
  4. 7 'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city
  5. 8 Busy junction closure could mean death knell for business, bosses warn
  6. 9 Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson
  7. 10 Former mansion owned by famous opera singer on sale for £850k

Ms Urban, who is now pregnant with her second child, added: "We feel really passionate about this and it’s a lovely product.

"We are excited to share it with other parents."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich

Busy roads near UEA to close until beginning of September

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_tescoestra_sprowston_aug22

Busy petrol station near Norwich closes for two months

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Front of a detached five-bed home for sale off Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, for £750k

Five-bed home with its own bar goes up for sale for £750k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Maisie Lossau, from Spixworth, celebrating her 17th birthday

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

'Inspirational and selfless' teenager, Maisie Lossau, dies aged 17

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon