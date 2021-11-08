News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Norfolk fishing firm's website sends shoppers to adult sites after hack

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:59 PM November 8, 2021
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

Angling Direct based in Rackheath, Norfolk, confirmed it is dealing with a cybersecurity breach after its website was redirecting users to adult websites. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk fishing shop's website redirected would-be shoppers to adult sites after the firm was hacked.

Bosses at Rackheath-based Angling Direct have moved quickly to deal with a cybersecurity breach after unauthorised activity was discovered on the firm's network late on Friday, November 5.

This activity caused the company's website to shut down, while the company's social media accounts were also compromised.

Following the incident, Angling Direct has appointed external cybersecurity specialists to investigate the cause of the interference.

An Angling Direct spokesman said: "Work continues around the clock to bring the websites back online while our 39 retail stores across the UK have remained open and continue to trade.

You may also want to watch:

"As a precaution, the company has notified the relevant regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the Information Commissioner's office in the UK.

"We are mindful of our obligations regarding data. It is too soon yet to make any determination around the impact this incident has had on personal data, but we will inform any individuals in line with our regulatory obligations should there be a need to do so.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  2. 2 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  3. 3 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
  1. 4 City centre Tesco Express store to close
  2. 5 City players pay tribute to Farke after sacking
  3. 6 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  4. 7 City fans across the globe react to Canaries cutting ties with Daniel Farke
  5. 8 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
  6. 9 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  7. 10 Norwich sisters start milkshake trailer business

"Importantly, the company does not hold any customer financial data as our website transactions are handled by third parties.

"As matters currently stand, the board does not anticipate that this incident will have a detrimental impact on underlying trading and the company will continue to assess any cost exposure that this incident may create.

"The board will provide a further update as and when appropriate and apologises for any disruption that has been caused to customers by this incident."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live News

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Bonfire Night

7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon