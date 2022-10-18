Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house

Makwan Nadar and his brother Fam run Norfolk Daily Fresh in Magdalen Road and are expanding the shop - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A popular city corner shop is taking on the site next to its premises as part of a major expansion.

Makwan Nader, 44, co-owns Norfolk Daily Fresh at 14-16 Magdalen Road with brother Fam, 37.

The duo set up the business in 2015 and sell a wide variety of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as Kurdish, Iranian, Arabic, Turkish and Greek food products.

The extension to Norfolk Daily Fresh in Magdalen Road will open in four months' time - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Daily Fresh also has a vast and popular offering of seafood and meats - all of which are Halal.

In 2019 the shop set up its fruit and veg display at the front of the store to rival the Tesco Express which opened a few doors down.

Now the new wing of the store, at number 12, is set to open in four months' time.

Mr Nader said: "It's a big project.

Makwan Nadar said he is "excited" for Norfolk Daily Fresh's expansion - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We're expanding into number 12 and expanding it from the back as well.

"We've wanted to grow for some time.

"Usual service shouldn't be disrupted, people can still come to us as normal. The same opening and closing times will apply until the end of the works.

"The expansion should take a maximum of four months to be completed."

Makwan Nadar and his brother Fam have run Norfolk Daily Fresh in Magdalen Road since 2015 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A planning application for a single-storey extension and to change use from residential to mixed use residential and commercial at 12 Magdalen Road was submitted in December 2021 and approved by Norwich City Council in July of this year.

Mr Nader added: "When this is ready, we will continue to do the same thing.

"We will continue to offer all the fresh seafood - it's very popular now - and red meats.

"But there will be more of a focus on the seafood as well as the meat and fruit and veg."

Mr Nader travels to London to source his produce - some of which comes from the UK and others from the likes of France and Holland.

He added when he launched the fruit and veg side of the business three years ago he hoped to focus on Norfolk produce and will continue working towards that.

He added: "We're really excited for this next chapter."