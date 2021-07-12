Businessmen going a fairway for cancer charity with golf marathon

Published: 12:46 PM July 12, 2021

Matt Allison and David Sweales, who will be taking on a golfing marathon for Prostate Cancer UK - Credit: Matt Allison

Two Norfolk businessmen are getting into the swing of fundraising by teeing up a mammoth golfing challenge for charity.

Matt Allison, founder of second-hand golf club business Golf Geeks and David Sweales, of vehicle-wrapping firm Totally Dynamic Norfolk, will spend more than 12 hours on the course next month in a sporting marathon for Prostate Cancer UK.

The pair have both been inspired by personal family experiences of various forms of cancer and plan to make use of their passion for the sport to help a good cause.

Matt Allison of Golf Geeks in Taverham. Picture: Golf Geeks - Credit: Golf Geeks

Father-of-two Mr Allison, 38, whose business is based in Taverham, was motivated to raise funds after his father Kenny was diagnosed with another form of the disease in 2016 - and told he would only have a year to leave.

And after the older Mr Allison beat the odds, his son was inspired to give something back through his sporting passion.

Mr Allison's uncle is also a cancer survivor, having suffered from prostate cancer, however, Mr Sweales' father was not quite as fortunate, losing his own fight with the illness.

Mr Allison said: "We both run local business and like most families these days have been affected by cancer, so when this idea came up it seemed like a no-brainer. I'm not a marathon-runner but this seemed enough of a challenge to make it worthwhile and hopefully raise a decent amount of money."

The pair will play four consecutive rounds of golf at Wensum Valley in Taverham on Thursday, August 12, which could see them rack up around 700 swings between them. And the challenge also bans the use of golf buggies, meaning the pair will be lugging their clubs around the 6,900 yard course four times over.

Mr Allison added: "If you play casually or at a leisurely pace it can probably take a good three or four hours to get around. We're planning to start as soon as the sun rises and will be out there the vast majority of the day.

"Logistically, it will be quite difficult and we'll obviously have to make sure we don't run out of balls - we'll probably carry around a dozen each just to be sure."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-big-golf-race-2021-2144