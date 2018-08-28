Poll

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

A Norfolk business has called for bus lanes in Norwich city centre to be opened to business vehicles during rush hour.

Director of Wroxham-based Peril Solutions, Jamie Foreman, said that traffic congestion in the city has got so bad that it is causing damage to her business and its reputation.

She suggested that business vehicles travelling to jobs could have a clicker installed, which overrode cameras capturing them travelling in the bus lane during certain hours of the day.

Speaking to Norwich North MP Chloe Smith at a business round-table organised by the Federation for Small Businesses, Ms Foreman said: “I don’t know about anyone else here, but I can be on my way to a job and spend half an hour crawling up Grapes Hill.

“Never once have I seen a bus in the bus lane, and I wonder whether we could look at giving business vehicles access to bus lanes to help distribute traffic?”

Norwich City Council has nine bus-only lanes, such as St Stephens Street and Rampant Horse Street.

The council’s highways committee also agreed earlier this year that traffic regulation orders be updated to enable all bus lanes to be enforced by camera.

The idea was supported by James Neill of the Norwich Glass Company, who said: “We now start our first jobs at 9am instead of 8am, because otherwise we just lose an hour of the day sitting in traffic.”

Ms Foreman added: “Then you have to call the client and apologise for being late again and letting them down. We do fewer jobs in the day because we spend so much time in traffic.”

She added that the Northern Distributor Road has helped her travelling around the county from her business based in Wroxham.

However entrepreneur Alan Wright said: “I have no idea why they created those enormous roundabouts instead of slip roads onto the NDR.

“You’re trying to get to a meeting and there are massive tailbacks to the roundabout, and then the NDR itself is empty.”

Stuart Hallett of the FSB said: “Sometimes it works perfectly, and really cuts down on journey time, but the road was designed for much higher volumes of traffic for when residential areas are built on the northern side of the city in the future.

“Currently we don’t have lane discipline on those big roundabouts which is what causes the tailbacks. I think in the future businesses will find it works much better.”