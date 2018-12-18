Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk’s Angling Direct posts £14.6m sales update thanks to Black Friday win

18 December, 2018 - 08:31
Angling Direct joined the London Stock Exchange last year. Picture: London Stock Exchange

Angling Direct joined the London Stock Exchange last year. Picture: London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange

A Norfolk business which began as the hobby of two friends has posted record Black Friday sales and rising turnover more than 30 years later.

Angling Direct posted a 31.5% rise in sales to £14.6m in the four months to November 30, while in-store like-for-like turnover increased by 7.2% to £4.96m.

The company was founded by Martyn Page and William Hill in 1986, who bought a single fishing tackle shop in Wroxham.

In 2017, the company joined the London Stock Exchange with a £27.4m stock market flotation.

Now the fishing equipment outlet boasts 23 stores across the East of England and Midlands, as well as a booming online store.

This quarter online revenue at Angling Direct rose 24.3% to £6.7m, with sales in Black Friday week rocketing 55.8% to £1.3m.

Angling Direct chief executive Darren Bailey said: “The company has taken great encouragement from the recent performance against the backdrop of a difficult retail trading environment.

“As the business launches its new international websites and continues to invest in its stores and overall customer experience, we believe that Angling Direct remains well placed to build on its market leading position.”

International sales were up 96.1% during the period, driven by Angling Direct’s new German language website.

The trading update comes off the back of the company saying it will look to raise £20m for store expansions in the coming years, as well as developing its online offering.

The company wants to open around 20 new stores in the UK in 2019 and 2020 as well as “significantly” increase online sales.

Its performance comes in stark contrast to rival Fishing Republic, which has announced its intention to appoint administrators.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Police have found Mark Butler, 44 Picture: ARCHANT

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘For us in Norwich, this is a good deal’ - MP’s thoughts on UK’s Brexit deal

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists