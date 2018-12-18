Norfolk’s Angling Direct posts £14.6m sales update thanks to Black Friday win

A Norfolk business which began as the hobby of two friends has posted record Black Friday sales and rising turnover more than 30 years later.

Angling Direct posted a 31.5% rise in sales to £14.6m in the four months to November 30, while in-store like-for-like turnover increased by 7.2% to £4.96m.

The company was founded by Martyn Page and William Hill in 1986, who bought a single fishing tackle shop in Wroxham.

In 2017, the company joined the London Stock Exchange with a £27.4m stock market flotation.

Now the fishing equipment outlet boasts 23 stores across the East of England and Midlands, as well as a booming online store.

This quarter online revenue at Angling Direct rose 24.3% to £6.7m, with sales in Black Friday week rocketing 55.8% to £1.3m.

Angling Direct chief executive Darren Bailey said: “The company has taken great encouragement from the recent performance against the backdrop of a difficult retail trading environment.

“As the business launches its new international websites and continues to invest in its stores and overall customer experience, we believe that Angling Direct remains well placed to build on its market leading position.”

International sales were up 96.1% during the period, driven by Angling Direct’s new German language website.

The trading update comes off the back of the company saying it will look to raise £20m for store expansions in the coming years, as well as developing its online offering.

The company wants to open around 20 new stores in the UK in 2019 and 2020 as well as “significantly” increase online sales.

Its performance comes in stark contrast to rival Fishing Republic, which has announced its intention to appoint administrators.