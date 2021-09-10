Norwich mum launches Zambian-inspired homeware brand

Published: 1:00 PM September 10, 2021

Mulenga Loryman with some of her creations - Credit: Mulenga Loryman

A mum in Norwich is drawing on memories of her grandmother and growing up in Zambia to inspire her new homeware brand.

Mulenga Loryman has launched Nobéi Interiors after seeing success on Etsy during lockdown.

Mum to 10-month-old son Aubyn, Mulenga's designs feature prints which call back to her African heritage.

She explained: "I began sewing while studying nursing at the University of East Anglia, and back then it was more clothing as opposed to homewares.

Mulenga Loryman has launched Nobéi Interiors - Credit: Mulenga Loryman

"Then when I bought my home I started making items for it, and during lockdown I began selling them on Etsy. That's when things really took off," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"The prints are all inspired by Zambia and the fabrics I remember my grandmother wearing there.

"Some of them are the skirts she wore, some are the fabrics she wrapped my little brother in to carry him on her back.

"I wanted to have some of that feeling in my home and something to look forward to when I got in from a long day out - and I hope it has the same impact for other people," she said.

She has also started creating custom items.

Mulenga Loryman says her designs are inspired by growing up in Zambia - Credit: Mulenga Loryman

She said: "I really like doing more personal designs for people. For example a cousin of mine lost a loved one and I made her a lamp shade made with the fabric that people back home would usually wear if they were in mourning."

One day Mulenga, who lives in Costessey, dreams of opening her own shop.

Currently she is creating between five and twenty pieces a week.

She said: "One day I would love a shop front, it works so well for me to run my own business and be around for my son.

"I would absolutely love to have my design in the likes of Jarrold as well - maybe even Selfridges!"

As well as growing her online presence, Mulenga will be sharing her creations in person at upcoming events like the Black History Launch on Saturday, October 2, at The Forum and the Norfolk Festive Gift Show at the Norfolk Showground from November 12 to 14.