Owner of pre-loved streetwear stall in Norwich 'overwhelmed' by its success

Louie DeRazza at his No One Famous streetwear brand stall at Norwich Market, with a range of high end sneakers. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The owner of a second-hand streetwear stall on Norwich Market has gained a huge following by offering rare garments and shoes from top brands.

Louie DeRazza, 31, opened No One Famous at the top of Norwich Market last summer selling pre-loved clothes and sneakers from brands such as Supreme, Nike and Palace.

He had been running the business online for five years and began buying and selling pre-loved items 16 years ago when at school, starting with Obey hats.

Mr DeRazza said: "The reaction was amazing from the minute I opened which was very overwhelming.

"There are other high-end streetwear stores in Norwich but they do brand new items which are more expensive.

"As I have worked in the industry for so many years I don't need to go on eBay or Depop to source items and my contacts come to me directly - I also authenticate everything."

His wife Rosalind runs the neighbouring stall Miamor Children's Boutique, which opened in early 2022.

The couple moved to Norwich from south London last year with their three children.

Just before the pandemic the pair had sold their house as they planned to moved to Shanghai for Mrs DeRazza to work as a teacher.

Lockdown ruined their plans but the family lucked out as they spent the first part of it housesitting for football player Andy Carroll as Mr DeRazza is a family friend.

Mr DeRazza said: "Andy helped me out in lockdown and gave me loads of bits to sell."

After that they spent many months living with Mr DeRazza's dad in Aylsham and fell in love with Norfolk.

As well as a thriving market stall, he has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram and online orders are going strong.

He added: "Some of the items are so rare that they don't last longer than 30 seconds online.

"It also creates an urgency to visit the store as some things I will just sell in person."

Mr and Mrs DeRazza also launched new business A Bohemian Closet this year which toured festivals across the UK this summer and is already booked for eight in 2023.

No One Famous is open 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.