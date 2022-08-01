Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
New NR3 pop-up space to host womenswear store

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:01 PM August 1, 2022
Ninety-III has a pop-up this weekend in NR3

A multi-brand womenswear store is coming to NR3 for a pop-up event this weekend.

Ninety-III will be in St Augustine's Street as the first business to open in the new space.

The pop-up will be taking place at the venue next to Norfolk Retro, a Norwich firm which sells curated vintage furniture.

Ninety-III is a Norwich-based multi-brand store for womenswear, accessories and homeware.

It focuses on contemporary brands that are "fun, expressive and transparent" like Diarte, Masha Maria, Palm of Feronia and Allette.

The firm will be launching a new brand at the pop-up as well as fresh pieces and final reductions on sale items.

It will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. 

