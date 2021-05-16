News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Couple launch new park café after market success

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:05 PM May 16, 2021   
Natalie Brewer and her husband Nick have set up The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew 

Natalie Brewer and her husband Nick have set up The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A taste of Spain is now being offered in a Thorpe St Andrew park after the launch of a new café this weekend. 

Nick and Natalie Brewer, owners of Churros and Chorizo Spanish Street Food, were excited about the soft opening of the Little Park Café in Sir George Morse Park. 

Having lived in the Spanish town of Frigiliana, west of Malaga, for three years, Mr Brewer has acquired the taste for continental cuisine. 

Ahead of the full opening of the café on Tuesday, Mr Brewer said the menu included burgers with a Spanish twist and churros. 

A staff member serving hot drinks at The Little Park Café at Sir George Morse Park 

A staff member serving hot drinks at The Little Park Café at Sir George Morse Park - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

But the couple are keen to also serve up familiar staples such as English breakfasts, chocolate brownies with sauce, and fresh strawberries. 

Mr Brewer said: "We have been going for a while now. We had a stall on Norwich Market and kept getting asked to do weddings and events.

Staff at work inside the new Little Park Café on Laundry Lane 

Staff at work inside the new Little Park Café on Laundry Lane - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"We bought a van and it has been bonkers how we have been really, really busy during lockdown. 

"I had friends saying they had been struggling during Covid so I felt bad saying we had done well.

"Now we have come full circle looking for a base as a café. It is five minutes from our house so it is convenient for us." 

As well as Spanish ingredients, the couple will be making use of "high quality local produce".

A youngster enjoying churros at the Little Park Café which had its soft opening this weekend 

A youngster enjoying churros at the Little Park Café which had its soft opening this weekend - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Born and bred in Norwich, Mr Brewer returned home after his three-year venture in the south of Spain. 

"My wife grew up in Spain and after we married, we spent three lovely years with our kids over there but it did not quite work out for us as we were spending more money than we were earning," Mr Brewer said. 

"We were living in a beautiful area, whitewashed and picturesque with sun all the time, but it was not financially viable for us.

The Little Park Café opened up to a limited number of regulars ahead of its full opening on Tuesday, May 18

The Little Park Café opened up to a limited number of regulars ahead of its full opening on Tuesday, May 18 - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"The kids can now speak fluent Spanish and we do not regret doing it. It was unfortunate it did not work out but we are doing what we love in Norfolk now."

The Brewers' churros stall can also be found at the Junkyard Market over the coming weeks. 

Natalie and Nick Brewer will be opening La Churreria - The Little Shop of Churro cafe in Thorpe St Andrew.

Natalie and Nick Brewer - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A child enjoying some ice-cream on Sunday morning at the Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew 

A child enjoying some ice-cream on Sunday morning at the Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

