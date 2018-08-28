Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

What’s next for Next? Retailer reveals how it fared over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 08:48 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 03 January 2019

Next. Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Next. Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

The latest results from Next show a rise in people buying their clothes online and a fall in store sales over the festive period.

Fashion and home interiors chain Next, which has stores across East Anglia, has cut its annual profit forecast and predicted falling earnings over the year ahead despite revealing a solid Christmas performance.

The group said full-price sales rose 1.5% between October 28 and December 29, in line with expectations.

It saw high street store sales slump 9.2% over the Christmas trading period, though this was offset by a 15.2% surge online.

But it downgraded its profit forecast to £723 million for the year to January, from the £727 million previously expected, and said the next financial year will remain under pressure.

It blamed the gloomier profit outlook for the current year on higher sales of seasonal products, such as personalised gifts and beauty products, which have a lower profit margin than its clothing ranges.

The group – which has stores in Colchester, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft, Braintree, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn – also said it faced higher operational costs on online sales.

Shares rose 6% as the group shrugged off fears of a festive sales washout.

For the year to January 2020, Next predicted profits will fall 1% to £715 million while full-price sales growth will ease back to 1.7% from the 3.2% expected for 2018-19.

The group said: “In the year ahead, we are assuming a similar economic environment as that experienced in the second half of the current year.

“Within this guidance, we expect retail sales to be down 8.5% and online sales to be up 11%.”

But it said this came with a “high degree of uncertainty” and does not factor in the “potential benefits of a smooth transition or the downsides of a disorderly Brexit”.

Chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson said November was hit hard by unusually mild weather, but that spending bounced back in December.

A prominent supporter of Brexit, Lord Wolfson said fears over the impact of current economic uncertainty on consumers were overdone.

He said: “People are maybe a little bit more cautious, given the uncertainties around Brexit.

“But I think that’s as strong as you can put it.”

Next is the first of the major retailers to report back with festive figures, with the sector’s performance watched closely for signs of a Brexit impact on consumer sentiment.

There have been fears of a difficult season for retailers after Asos issued a pre-Christmas profit warning following a dire November, while music chain HMV became the first high street casualty last week when it appointed KPMG to carry out an administration.

But experts at Shore Capital said Next’s performance was impressive.

Analyst Greg Lawless said: “Given the macro economic environment and difficult clothing market through the autumn, management should be applauded for such a credible trading update.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Two Norfolk schools have closed today due to broken heating systems

Stalham Community Infant School. Photo: Google

Video Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

The police car was defaced while cops were dealing with an incident. Picture: MPS Hackney

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits police officer while being driven wrong way down Stoke Newington street

A police officer was injured after a car drove the wrong way down Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: @automaticdog

Tenants in Hoxton block to get central heating... 2 years after council vowed to install it

Caliban Tower on the Arden Estate in Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Norwich-born author Judy Turner, who wrote as Katie Flynn and Judith Saxon, dies aged 82

Author Judy Turner, who wrote under the pseudonyms of Katie Flynn and Judith Saxton, has died at the age of 82. Picture: Penguin Random House/PA Wire

What’s next for Next? Retailer reveals how it fared over Christmas

Next. Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists