Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Next sees sales growth slows as high street hinders online sales boom

31 October, 2018 - 11:56
The Next shop, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

The Next shop, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

High street giant Next has seen sales growth slow in its third quarter as both high street and online trading eased back.

The fashion and homewares chain reported a 1.3% rise in full-price sales for the three months to October 27.

It said high street retail sales tumbled 8%, while online sales rose by 12.7%.

The result marks a slowdown on the 4.5% rise in full-price sales seen in its first half.

However, Next kept its full-year guidance unchanged, with the group pencilling in annual sales growth of 3% and a 0.1% rise in group pre-tax profit to £727m.

The group upped its full-year profit guidance in September after a better-than-expected first half up 0.5% at £311.1m.

Next said in the “unlikely event” that Brexit ended with free-trade agreements not in place, imported goods costs could soar to around £20m, pushing up prices by around 0.4%.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy