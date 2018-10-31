Next sees sales growth slows as high street hinders online sales boom

The Next shop, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434) © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

High street giant Next has seen sales growth slow in its third quarter as both high street and online trading eased back.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fashion and homewares chain reported a 1.3% rise in full-price sales for the three months to October 27.

It said high street retail sales tumbled 8%, while online sales rose by 12.7%.

The result marks a slowdown on the 4.5% rise in full-price sales seen in its first half.

However, Next kept its full-year guidance unchanged, with the group pencilling in annual sales growth of 3% and a 0.1% rise in group pre-tax profit to £727m.

The group upped its full-year profit guidance in September after a better-than-expected first half up 0.5% at £311.1m.

Next said in the “unlikely event” that Brexit ended with free-trade agreements not in place, imported goods costs could soar to around £20m, pushing up prices by around 0.4%.