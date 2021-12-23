How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year

The Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different this year. - Credit: Archant

The Next Boxing Day sale is a firm fixture in many people's festive calendars, but things will be a bit different this year.

Like many other big chains, such as Aldi and M&S, bosses have decided to keep the store shut on Boxing Day.

It gives staff the chance to spend more time with their family after a tough year due to the Covid pandemic.

Normally on Boxing Day there are a huge queues outside Next branches nationwide, including in Norfolk.

Instead, customers will need to wait until Monday, December 27, to pick up the in-store bargains, with most shops opening at 6am.

For those that do not want to wait that long, the online sale starts on December 24, with Nextpay members able to access deals now.

Next has two branches in Norwich, in Hay Hill and at Riverside Retail Park, and there is also a Next Home on the outskirts of the city in Longwater Retail Park in New Costessey.

There are two other Next shops in Norfolk, in Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth and Pierpoint Retail Park in King's Lynn.