Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Chamber’s Chris Sargisson on making the most of the future

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 01 January 2019

Chris Sargisson, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chris Sargisson, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce talks business resolutions for the year ahead.

Of course we know that the future is coming. It’s one of the very few things we can be certain of.

In January we naturally look to the future, programmed as we are to make resolutions for the coming year.

Resolutions tend to be personal. Transfer them to corporate life and they become goals. In a way, setting goals is an attempt to predict the future. ‘By the end of the third quarter our turnover will be...’

Peter Drucker, the guru who invented the concept known as ‘management by objectives’ and is of often described as “the founder of modern management” had an interesting take on that. He said ‘If you want to predict the future, then create it!’

In commercial terms, to create a different future means you have to look at your own business as an outsider.

In truth I personally was lucky here. I didn’t come from a Chamber of Commerce background so I came equipped with outsider’s eyes.

Outsider’s eyes allow a leader to have an objective vision of the future.

And the future vision facilitates something very important. It means you can set a goal so big that you can’t achieve it until you grow into the organisation that can.

Put another way, at the time you set the goal it would be impossible to achieve it. It’s all about the importance of the impossible.

You don’t get to be ‘the organisation that can’ unless you have the entire team with you. You’ll know it’s happened when you hear your mission fed back to you by the people actually implementing it - your team - and by the people with whom you need to communicate, the ones who receive it - your customers.

Getting to that point requires a strategic narrative. It’s when the total understanding of what you’re about runs through the organisation like DNA; coded into everything you do.

There’s the wonderful anecdote of John F. Kennedy, President of the United States, asking a man sweeping the floor at NASA ‘what do you do here?’ and the guy replied ‘putting a man on the moon’. You see the point! He understood the mission.

Our mission now is ‘Connecting, supporting and giving voice to every business in Norfolk’.

It’s a result of the sort of thinking I’ve been outlining here. And that ‘every’ is, at the moment, the impossible bit. And therefore the important bit.

Right now we represent over 900 member organisations, across the county, who employ over 100,000 people. But we wish to grow into the organisation that can support every business. That means a shift from 900 to 32000! We’re on a mission.

Do we have a plan to do it? You betcha!

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Eleven people arrested during New Year celebrations in Norwich

Prince of Wales Road was one of the busiest places in Norwich on New Year's Eve. File photo. Picture Archant.

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Norwich Hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because of ring road roundabout work

The Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Food for thirty thousand meals donated in Norfolk and Suffolk

Central England Co-operative colleague Sheena Lee is celebrating after over 75,000 items were donated as part of the Christmas Food Bank Appeal.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists