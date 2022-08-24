Morrisons provides update on city centre opening date

The former Topshop store in Norwich whcih is set to become a Morrisons. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new timescale has been announced for the opening of a prominent supermarket in the city centre.

Morrisons has previously confirmed it will be moving into the ground floor of the former Topshop unit in Haymarket.

The site has been closed ever since the clothing company went bust in 2021.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said the new store is now anticipated to open in early spring next year.

She said the food giant is yet to announce an official opening date.

Morrisons is opening its second site in Norwich city centre - Credit: PA

This appears to be later than the company's initial intention to open the doors early next year.

However, the spokeswoman did not reveal any reasons for a possible delay.

Plans have also been revealed by PPR Estates for 13 new apartments on the first floor of the 0.42 acre freehold site.

The property investor confirmed the acquisition of the building last October after the building was placed on the market in February 2021 for £3m.