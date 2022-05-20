Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:30 PM May 20, 2022
The new Tesco Express store in London Street is close to completion 

The new Tesco Express store in London Street is close to completion - Credit: Ben Hardy

A new addition to the high street is starting to take shape.

Tesco Express in London Street is close to completion ahead of its opening date next week. 

The supermarket giant's sign has been installed in the former Laura Ashley premises as workers complete the final flourishes to the store. 

A cash machine can be seen on the shop's wall while a Costa Express coffee machine is visible near the door just inside the building.

Workmen outside the new Tesco Express store in Norwich on Friday morning 

Workmen outside the new Tesco Express store in Norwich on Friday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Self-service checkouts are also being prepared inside with workers hosing the outside of the premises on Friday morning.

A spokesman for Tesco said the doors will be opening on Friday, May 27. 

It comes as the Tesco Metro store in Guildhall Hill is due to close soon with approved plans for a 91-bed hotel in the building expected to start in the summer.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tom Mitchell, who has been sacked from Taverham High School 

School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic diverted in Hellesdon following the closure of Sweet Briar Road. Pictured inset is county councillor Shelagh Gurney 

Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way

South Norfolk Council

When will work start on new Aldi store?

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
City folk in Larkman Lane may have spotted a 'Royal' Mail post box topper for the Queen's Jubilee.

Meet the mystery city woman behind the Queen's post box topper

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon