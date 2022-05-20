Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre

The new Tesco Express store in London Street is close to completion - Credit: Ben Hardy

A new addition to the high street is starting to take shape.

Tesco Express in London Street is close to completion ahead of its opening date next week.

The supermarket giant's sign has been installed in the former Laura Ashley premises as workers complete the final flourishes to the store.

A cash machine can be seen on the shop's wall while a Costa Express coffee machine is visible near the door just inside the building.

Workmen outside the new Tesco Express store in Norwich on Friday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Self-service checkouts are also being prepared inside with workers hosing the outside of the premises on Friday morning.

A spokesman for Tesco said the doors will be opening on Friday, May 27.

It comes as the Tesco Metro store in Guildhall Hill is due to close soon with approved plans for a 91-bed hotel in the building expected to start in the summer.



