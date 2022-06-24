Royal Arcade unveils beauty store as newest tenant

New tenant, Juni & Co, has been announced for the Royal Arcade Norwich. - Credit: Archant / OneonOne Communications

The overhaul of the city's Royal Arcade continues with a new tenant set to fill another empty unit come September.

The newest addition to the bustling thoroughfare is Juni & Co, a new sister brand of award-winning Juni Cosmetics, which is co-owned by make-up artist Madeleine White and her mother Suzanne White who launched the business in April 2020.

The store will stock the full range of Juni lip care and colour products alongside a selection of other beauty and wellness brands.

Juni Cosmetics is 100pc plastic-free, vegan, and organic.

It also runs a return and refill programme to enable customers to send back their empty packaging free in return for a 10pc discount on their next purchase.

Madeleine said: "We have been successful in selling our products online and have won awards for them but the opportunity to have a store in such a prime location as the Royal Arcade Norwich is so exciting.

"It will be such a boost for our profile and a great opportunity to introduce the people of Norwich to beauty and wellness ranges that are kind to our planet too.

"In line with the whole ambience of the Royal Arcade our store will provide an experiential visit where our experts will be able to help customers to choose what’s right for them."

Madeleine says she has big plans for the store, working with local commercial designers KayKew, to fully refurbish the unit.

She added: "The store’s ambience is very important in creating the right environment for our customers.

"We want our shop to be an oasis of calm, a place for our customers to relax, and speak openly and confidentially to our experts about their skincare and beauty concerns."

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1, the property management company running the arcade on behalf of the owners said: "It’s great news to welcome Juni & Co to the Royal Arcade Norwich family of independent retailers.

"I'm looking forward to the official opening already as it will definitely bring a unique presence to Norwich complementing what’s on offer from our other tenants."