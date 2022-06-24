Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Royal Arcade unveils beauty store as newest tenant

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:38 PM June 24, 2022
New tenant, Juni & Co, has been announced for the Royal Arcade Norwich.

New tenant, Juni & Co, has been announced for the Royal Arcade Norwich. - Credit: Archant / OneonOne Communications

The overhaul of the city's Royal Arcade continues with a new tenant set to fill another empty unit come September.

The newest addition to the bustling thoroughfare is Juni & Co, a new sister brand of award-winning Juni Cosmetics, which is co-owned by make-up artist Madeleine White and her mother Suzanne White who launched the business in April 2020.

The store will stock the full range of Juni lip care and colour products alongside a selection of other beauty and wellness brands.

Juni & Co was set up back in April 2020 but Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne.

Juni & Co was set up back in April 2020 but Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Juni Cosmetics is 100pc plastic-free, vegan, and organic.

It also runs a return and refill programme to enable customers to send back their empty packaging free in return for a 10pc discount on their next purchase. 

Madeleine  said: "We have been successful in selling our products online and have won awards for them but the opportunity to have a store in such a prime location as the Royal Arcade Norwich is so exciting.

Juni & Co will be working with local commercial designers, KayKew, to fully refurbish the unit.

Juni & Co will be working with local commercial designers, KayKew, to fully refurbish the unit. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It will be such a boost for our profile and a great opportunity to introduce the people of Norwich to beauty and wellness ranges that are kind to our planet too.

"In line with the whole ambience of the Royal Arcade our store will provide an experiential visit where our experts will be able to help customers to choose what’s right for them."

Madeleine says she has big plans for the store, working with local commercial designers KayKew, to fully refurbish the unit.

As well as selling beauty products, Juni & Co will also offer expert advice, consultancy services and treatments.

As well as selling beauty products, Juni & Co will also offer expert advice, consultancy services and treatments. - Credit: OneonOne Communications

She added: "The store’s ambience is very important in creating the right environment for our customers.

"We want our shop to be an oasis of calm, a place for our customers to relax, and speak openly and confidentially to our experts about their skincare and beauty concerns."

Juni & Co will be opening in The Royal Arcade in September. Pictured are Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne.

Juni & Co will be opening in The Royal Arcade in September. Pictured are Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1, the property management company running the arcade on behalf of the owners said: "It’s great news to welcome Juni & Co to the Royal Arcade Norwich family of independent retailers.

"I'm looking forward to the official opening already as it will definitely bring a unique presence to Norwich complementing what’s on offer from our other tenants."

