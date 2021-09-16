News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Driving instructor to open pick 'n' mix stall on Norwich Market

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:02 PM September 16, 2021   
Trevor Eaglen, a driving instructor from Norwich, is opening a stall on Norwich Market opposite And Eat It.

Trevor Eaglen started Trev's Sweets and Treats as an online shop but is now opening a stall on Norwich Market. - Credit: Trevor Eaglen

A new pick 'n' mix stall is set to open on Norwich Market next week.

Trev's Sweets and Treats will open on Monday, September 20, to sell its range of pick 'n' mix sweets and fudge.

Owner Trevor Eaglen, 63, said: "Opening the store is an idea I had in the last year or two and I started by opening an online sweet shop at the end of 2020.

"I had my first order at the start of 2021 and it's going well, so I thought I would open a stall on the market.

"I'm primarily a driving instructor but this will give me the chance to get out of the car more.

"I think there's a demand for this type of stall too as whenever I've told anyone about it they've been really excited."

The Norwich resident hopes his sweet stall will be accessible to everyone and will provide sweets to cater to most diets.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found in city flat named at inquest
  2. 2 Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter
  3. 3 Driver dies in crash on A47
  1. 4 Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father
  2. 5 Villagers' outrage as trees and hedges axed in ongoing battle
  3. 6 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
  4. 7 'Nearly broke his arm': Parents' horror as ANOTHER park vandalised
  5. 8 Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder
  6. 9 Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret
  7. 10 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars

The driving instructor added: "I'm diabetic so I'm interested in sugar free sweets which we'll be introducing later on.

"We'll have vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and dairy free sweets and all the jars are clearly labelled and colour coded for ease."

Trev's Sweets and Treats will open at Stall 71 on the market, opposite And Eat It.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The car flipped over onto its back

Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Sam Avery at the disused St Peter Parmentergate church in King Street, where he is moving his Drug S

At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Archant

Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon