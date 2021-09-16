Driving instructor to open pick 'n' mix stall on Norwich Market
- Credit: Trevor Eaglen
A new pick 'n' mix stall is set to open on Norwich Market next week.
Trev's Sweets and Treats will open on Monday, September 20, to sell its range of pick 'n' mix sweets and fudge.
Owner Trevor Eaglen, 63, said: "Opening the store is an idea I had in the last year or two and I started by opening an online sweet shop at the end of 2020.
"I had my first order at the start of 2021 and it's going well, so I thought I would open a stall on the market.
"I'm primarily a driving instructor but this will give me the chance to get out of the car more.
"I think there's a demand for this type of stall too as whenever I've told anyone about it they've been really excited."
The Norwich resident hopes his sweet stall will be accessible to everyone and will provide sweets to cater to most diets.
The driving instructor added: "I'm diabetic so I'm interested in sugar free sweets which we'll be introducing later on.
"We'll have vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and dairy free sweets and all the jars are clearly labelled and colour coded for ease."
Trev's Sweets and Treats will open at Stall 71 on the market, opposite And Eat It.