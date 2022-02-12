New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A new city sweet shop is hoping to channel its inner Willy Wonka and offer Norwich a unique experience.
Griffin Sweets, located in Bedford Street, offers everything from gobstoppers to a special vegan range.
The shop, which has treats spread across two floors, is run by David White who is passionate about giving people in Norwich "something different".
He said: "We're an experience. We're a sophisticated sweet shop for both adults and children.
"It's not about just going in and grabbing something quickly. With us, you want to wander around and explore."
Mr White is originally from the United States but moved to Norwich after "falling in love" with the city.
And he said because of his affinity for the city, he wanted to give back to the people of Norwich.
He said: "I'd actually lived in London and Manchester for more than 20 years before I found my way here by chance on a road trip.
"I moved to Norwich about a year ago and everyone I've met has been so nice and welcoming. It feels like home."
Mr White is clear about what he believes sets Griffin Sweets, which opened in December 2021, apart from competitors.
"I've taken my time to find the right spot to set up," he said. "When people walk in, they say 'oh my god, this is incredible' and that's what I love.
"We've created a shop where there's so much to look at and people don't know where to start."
Mr White said that he has noticed an increase in the demand for vegan sweets so decided to meet the call head-on.
And he also has no plans to slow down with expansion already on the horizon.
He added: "We've now got a specific section just for vegan products which is proving popular.
"American sweets always go down well too and we often have requests for new and interesting ideas.
"We plan to launch a dessert bar in the coming months.
"Although we're only brick and mortar for now, we plan to expand and offer a delivery service soon."