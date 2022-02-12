News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:30 AM February 12, 2022
Griffin Sweets opens in Norwich, owner David White wants the shop to be an experience. Byline: Sonya

David White, owner of Griffin Sweets, is hoping to make his shop an "experience". - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new city sweet shop is hoping to channel its inner Willy Wonka and offer Norwich a unique experience.

Griffin Sweets, located in Bedford Street, offers everything from gobstoppers to a special vegan range.

The shop, which has treats spread across two floors, is run by David White who is passionate about giving people in Norwich "something different".

Mr White launched Griffin Sweets in Norwich after "falling in love" with the city after visiting on a road trip.

Mr White launched Griffin Sweets in Norwich after "falling in love" with the city. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: "We're an experience. We're a sophisticated sweet shop for both adults and children.

"It's not about just going in and grabbing something quickly. With us, you want to wander around and explore."

Mr White is originally from the United States but moved to Norwich after "falling in love" with the city.

Griffin Sweets can be found in Bedford Street, Norwich.

Griffin Sweets can be found in Bedford Street, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And he said because of his affinity for the city, he wanted to give back to the people of Norwich. 

He said: "I'd actually lived in London and Manchester for more than 20 years before I found my way here by chance on a road trip.

"I moved to Norwich about a year ago and everyone I've met has been so nice and welcoming. It feels like home."

Mr White is clear about what he believes sets Griffin Sweets, which opened in December 2021, apart from competitors.

"I've taken my time to find the right spot to set up," he said. "When people walk in, they say 'oh my god, this is incredible' and that's what I love.

"We've created a shop where there's so much to look at and people don't know where to start."

Griffin Sweets offer a range of different sweet treats spread across two floors of the shop.

Griffin Sweets offers a range of different sweet treats spread across two floors of the shop. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr White said that he has noticed an increase in the demand for vegan sweets so decided to meet the call head-on.

And he also has no plans to slow down with expansion already on the horizon. 

He added: "We've now got a specific section just for vegan products which is proving popular.

"American sweets always go down well too and we often have requests for new and interesting ideas.

"We plan to launch a dessert bar in the coming months.

"Although we're only brick and mortar for now, we plan to expand and offer a delivery service soon."

Author Picture Icon
