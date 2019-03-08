Search

New cafe to open in Norwich suburb

PUBLISHED: 14:41 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 16 March 2019

Town mayor John Fisher visits the new Sir George Morse Park cafe in Thorpe St Andrew, which will open on Good Friday. PHOTO: Thorpe St Andrew council

A refurbished storage area in a park is going to open as a new cafe on Good Friday.

The Sir George Morse Park cafe will open on Friday, April 19, near to the Morse Pavilion in Thorpe St Andrew.

Soon to feature a breakfast bar and indoor seating, the building had formerly been used as a storage area for football teams, and is currently in the final stages of refurbishment.

Kate Raven from Nanny’s Cakes said: “The café space has exceeded all expectations and the transformation has been incredible. The builder Clive Pilgrim and town council have done a great job in such a short time.

“I cannot wait to be serving homemade cakes, hot food, drinks, and ice cream to the community from our new home.”

The park is also set for an investment of more than £49,000 in play equipment.

Topic Tags:

