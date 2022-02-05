New restaurant plan lodged for Norwich by London company

A plush new city centre eatery could be on the way to Norwich with new homes above it.

London-based Chopstix Restaurants has submitted plans to Norwich City Council this month for a new restaurant in Orford Place.

The proposals would also see four new homes above the existing Mobile Clinic and Noodle Stop but the phone repair shop would be retained.

Part of the rear buildings would be demolished if the application is given the green light.

The Mobile Clinic and Noodle Stop in Norwich's Orford Place - Credit: Ben Hardy

A design and access statement states the current proportions of the vacant upstairs rooms are well-suited for homes after previously operating as a hair salon.

The owner of the Noodle Stop and Mobile Clinic, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's quite early to say exactly how the new restaurant would look but the idea is for it to be much fresher and better."

Salwek Marik, a staff member at the existing Noodle Stop takeaway - which has a small indoor seating area - said he was not aware of the plans.

But he admitted business has been quiet in recent months.

Aman Mohammed, manager of the Mobile Clinic, said: "The new restaurant should be a positive thing for us. Trade has been much better for us considering January and February are typically quiet months.

"Anything to help bring more footfall to the area is a good move."

Aman Mohammed, manager of the Mobile Clinic in Orford Place - Credit: Ben Hardy

Planning documents state the existing shopfronts will be "retained but adjusted to suit the new internal layout with appropriate new branding".

It adds: "The proposed alterations will not negatively impact upon the existing environment in the local neighbourhood. It is anticipated that the inclusion of the new restaurant and the proposed dwellings will assist in promoting the area.

"The surrounding streets all have adequate existing street lighting and access to the dwellings is direct from the public highway."

The proposed new homes would be one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

A summary for the application says: "This proposed scheme will enable suitable conservation of a locally listed building.

"In our view the proposal does not adversely affect adjoining neighbours and improves the appearance and setting of the existing building."