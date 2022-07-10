Fury as plans for historic pub include golf simulator and nail salon

Questions have been raised over fresh options put forward for the future of an abandoned pub on the edge of the city.

The Buck in the heart of Thorpe St Andrew is a listed building dating back to the 12th century which has been vacant since 2019.

A new planning application has been submitted for the pub by property management company Black Orange investments.

The company is proposing a refurbishment and change of use from a pub to a café with a hot food takeaway and space for retail or office purposes.

Options put forward as part of this include a nail salon, beauticians, massage therapist, hair salon and a golf simulator.

The developer has said a unit would be retained as a pub or wine bar which would require internal and outdoor alternations and an extension.

Patsy Dashwood, former landlady of The Buck whose home overlooks the building, is unhappy about the new plans.

She said: "It is just stupid. They included the idea of a nail salon but we have got one a stone's throw away already. The same with the café.

"I do not know what the hell they are trying to do with that place.

"This is a beautiful area. My back garden overlooks the church and they want to put something in there to degrade the place.

"The pub looked beautiful in its day with hanging baskets and tubs. It was an asset but the way they have neglected it now is disgusting."

Some motorists in the town had been hit with parking charge notices after being unaware cameras had been set up in The Buck car park.

Thorpe St Andrew Conservative county councillor Ian Mackie said: "We have been waiting a considerable amount of time for plans to be resubmitted for this important site within the conservation area.

"It is disappointing that The Buck won't be reused as a pub but we wait to see the finer detail.

"Whatever is proposed for that pub has to add to the diversity of amenities which already exist in the town.

"In the meantime The Buck has been allowed to deteriorate which is very disappointing for a listed building."

The developer has been contacted.