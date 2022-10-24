Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

New piri piri restaurant promises brand new offering to city foodies

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:24 PM October 24, 2022
City Hut Piri Piri Café Grill will open next month

City Hut Piri Piri Café Grill will open next month - Credit: Archant

A new piri piri restaurant has promised to offer food "no one else in Norwich" sells when it opens next month.

City Hut Piri Piri Café Grill will open on Tuesday, November 1, in the former site of Indian restaurant, City Spice, at 8 Dereham Road.

And the new business is eager to impress offering a 40pc discount to those who visit on its opening day.

Owner Mohammed Jahan said there was still "some work to do" ahead of the opening but promised the restaurant would have plenty to offer all tastes.

He said: "We're obviously going to offer piri piri chicken but we'll also have lots of other things like pizza and pasta.

"There's already piri piri takeaways in Norwich but there's not an independent restaurant and we'll also offer different food.

"We will even offer some things which no one else in Norwich serves."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, has died aged 31

Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The full trader line-up and opening date has been revealed for Castle Social in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A camera in the girls' toilet at Hellesdon High School

High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ben Brown, assistant manager, at The Drawing Rooms on Pottergate in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon