New piri piri restaurant promises brand new offering to city foodies

A new piri piri restaurant has promised to offer food "no one else in Norwich" sells when it opens next month.

City Hut Piri Piri Café Grill will open on Tuesday, November 1, in the former site of Indian restaurant, City Spice, at 8 Dereham Road.

And the new business is eager to impress offering a 40pc discount to those who visit on its opening day.

Owner Mohammed Jahan said there was still "some work to do" ahead of the opening but promised the restaurant would have plenty to offer all tastes.

He said: "We're obviously going to offer piri piri chicken but we'll also have lots of other things like pizza and pasta.

"There's already piri piri takeaways in Norwich but there's not an independent restaurant and we'll also offer different food.

"We will even offer some things which no one else in Norwich serves."