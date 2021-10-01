New balloon and cake shop to open near Norwich

Published: 1:05 PM October 1, 2021

Families are invited to the grand opening of Balloons and Bakes in Old Catton on Saturday October 2. - Credit: Helen Kerton

A new business offering all of your party favourites in one place is set to open near Norwich.

Families are invited to the grand opening of Balloons and Bakes in Old Catton on Saturday, October 2.

The business was started by friends and neighbours Helen Kerton and Julie Wentworth, who both worked from home during lockdown.

Ms Kerton started a business selling helium balloons and only four doors down, Ms Wentworth was making and selling cakes – so the pair decided to join forces and will open their new shop in Catton Chase.

Visitors will be able to try free cupcakes and take home a balloon.

Families are invited to the grand opening of Balloons and Bakes in Old Catton on Saturday October 2. It is owned by Helen Kerton and Julie Wentworth. - Credit: Helen Kerton

You may also want to watch:

A princess, Star Wars characters and Paw Patrol will be there throughout the day to entertain children

Ms Jerton said: “We are excited but also a bit nervous. We have both been so busy and we have had lots of late nights to get the shop open.

“It will be a family orientated event for people to come along and see what we have to offer.”

Although the balloons are not biodegradable the business reuses balloon weights and it also recycle contact lens cases and batteries.