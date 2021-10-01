News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New balloon and cake shop to open near Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:05 PM October 1, 2021   
Families are invited to the grand opening of Balloons and Bakes in Old Catton on Saturday October 2. 

A new business offering all of your party favourites in one place is set to open near Norwich. 

The business was started by friends and neighbours Helen Kerton and Julie Wentworth, who both worked from home during lockdown.  

Ms Kerton started a business selling helium balloons and only four doors down, Ms Wentworth was making and selling cakes – so the pair decided to join forces and will open their new shop in Catton Chase. 

Visitors will be able to try free cupcakes and take home a balloon. 

A princess, Star Wars characters and Paw Patrol will be there throughout the day to entertain children 

Ms Jerton said: “We are excited but also a bit nervous. We have both been so busy and we have had lots of late nights to get the shop open. 

“It will be a family orientated event for people to come along and see what we have to offer.” 

Although the balloons are not biodegradable the business reuses balloon weights and it also recycle contact lens cases and batteries.

