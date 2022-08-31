Meet the former Sri Lankan teacher now running a city shop

The new owner of a city convenience store has thanked the community for its support since moving to the area.

Manoharan Thambiah, 44, took over the Sprowston Shopper in Sprowston Road in June 2021 having moved to the area from London.

Mr Thambiah left his home country Sri Lanka in 2007 due to civil war after working as a teacher.

Since moving to Norwich in 2021, Mr Thambiah has been welcomed with open arms by the Sprowston community.

Inside the Sprowston Shopper which has new owners - Credit: Ben Hardy

The businessman - who lives in Thorpe End - said: "It's a nice area to live and the neighbourhood has been very supportive of me.

"I see regular faces and new people in here as well."

Mr Thambiah - who graduated with BA honours in Geography while studying in Sri Lanka - said American brands of crisps have been popular in his shop as well as Polish meats.