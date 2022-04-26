Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Opening date for new Tesco Express store REVEALED

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:00 PM April 26, 2022
The new Tesco Express store is opening in May at the former Laura Ashley store.

The countdown is on for the opening of a new city centre shop which will house a supermarket giant that has moved down the road.

Work is under way for the opening of the new Tesco Express store in Norwich's London Street with a date now confirmed. 

Formerly home to British textile design company Laura Ashley, the premises will be welcoming customers from Friday, May 27. 

Workmen can currently be spotted working on the site which was previously boarded up in January to prevent homeless people sleeping in the doorway. 

Rough sleepers have set up tents outside the former Laura Ashley store

The move comes after Tesco announced it will be closing its Metro store in Guildhall Hill in May. 

Works for a new 91-bed hotel are expected to begin in the summer to replace the Metro as Tesco relocates its presence to the nearby London Street. 

Tesco Metro on Guildhall Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A spokesman for Tesco said: "We’re excited to be opening a new Express store in Norwich and are looking forward to serving customers in the community when the doors open on May 27.”

Planning applications have already been approved by the city council for a new ATM complete with a camera and light at the store, as well as a new shop front with an automatic sliding door. 

Consultation responses received as part of the application for a new aluminium shop front questioned the bright red, blue and whites colours of the Tesco brand not being in the Norwich historic colour strategy. 

The Laura Ashley shop boarded up to stop the homeless sleeping rough there. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A neighbouring business also submitted public comments as part of the application raising concern over the perceived lack of loading bay space surrounding the site.

But planning officers recommended that the application was approved by the city council - which was the outcome. 

Stefan Gurney, executive director for Norwich BID said: "What is happening to that area of the city is obviously positive with a new 91-bed hotel added to the leisure accommodation, while Tesco will be able to retain their provision." 

