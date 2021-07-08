New Norwich nightclub ready for 'nightlife boom' from July 19

Published: 6:30 AM July 8, 2021

Cans 'N' Cocktails opens on Prince of Wales Road when Andre Smith will be mixing the cocktails. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The owner of a new Norwich nightclub is hoping to ride the wave of a nightlife “boom”, with coronavirus restrictions set to lift on July 19.

Can ‘N’ Cocktails has officially opened on Prince of Wales Road in the city centre, with hopes of offering a new place for party-goers to visit.

Owner Andre Smith says his new business couldn’t have opened at a better time as drinkers will soon be able to leave their seats and head to the dancefloor for the first time in more than a year, leading to what he thinks will be a "boom" for nightlife.

He said: “Lockdown is now coming to an end and people are ready to go out and enjoy themselves. I think there will be a resurgence of nightlife in the city.

“I have spent many a night on Prince of Wales. It was part of my upbringing and the Norwich culture. It’s nice to be part of bringing that back.”

Cans ‘N’ Cocktails does exactly what it says on the tin.

The business only sells beers and lagers from cans and they offer a menu of cocktails at affordable prices, as well as premium spirits and alcohol gel shots.

Mr Smith, who was only handed the keys to the building four weeks ago, has revamped the downstairs to provide a “relaxed lounge-type feel” at the front and a new dancefloor and sound system towards the back.

There are also two other floors but they are currently out of use while work is still ongoing.

He added: “The feedback we are getting is really good, they love the look and the prices are very favourable for punters.

“It’s a nice feeling standing behind the bar seeing people come in, smiling and being happy. I have been getting messages from people saying how much they have enjoyed it. It’s something to be proud of.”

The nightclub officially launched on Friday, July 2 and is open from 9pm to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Smith, who also runs his own security business, said if all restrictions lift on Monday, July 19, he will make a special opening for those eager to have their first night out.

It may be a work night for many, but the 32-year-old said he is expecting it to be packed.

