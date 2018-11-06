Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

New Look chairman confirms that up to 100 stores may shut in bid to save chain

06 November, 2018 - 14:30
New Look has already closed a store in Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

New Look has already closed a store in Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Clothing chain New Look could close as many as 100 UK stores as part of a radical plan to cut costs and improve profitability.

This includes the 60 stores marked for closure under a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) approved in March.

Executive chairman Alistair McGeorge has said 85 stores will definitely close after negotiations with landlords.

Discussions are ongoing regarding a further 13 stores, of which Mr McGeorge said around half were likely to close.

Norfolk has a number of New Look stores, including two in Norwich city centre, as well as outlets in Beccles, Great Yarmouth, Thetford and King’s Lynn.

The company’s new strategy has so far yielded higher profits, but sales continue to decline.

Figures released on Tuesday show that the company posted an underlying operating profit of £22.2m for the first half, compared to a loss of £10.4m the same period last year.

But revenue declined by 4.2% to £656.9m.

Like-for-like sales under the New Look brand dropped by 3.7%, a slower rate than last year’s 8.6% drop.

Annualised cost savings of £70m have now been achieved, with another £8m to be added.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Holidays are coming – but not to Norwich

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy