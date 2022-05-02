High-end shoe shop taking over former Costa Coffee

Loake Shoemaker is opening a new shop in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A traditional British shoemaker has announced the opening of a new store in Norwich.

Loake Shoemakers is set to take over a shop on White Lion Street that was formerly occupied by Costa Coffee.

Established in 1880, the company handcrafts footwear at its factory in Kettering with 120 traditional styles like boots, loafers and brogues as well as leather goods and accessories.

It already has 21 shops across the UK and is currently advertising for sales staff ahead of the Norwich store opening.

A planning application to alter the front of the 884 sq ft shop, install new signs and the refit the inside has already been approved by Norwich City Council.

The historic building is the original site of the White Lion pub from 1760, later renamed Haymarket Stores before finally closing in 1974.

More recently the premises has operated in various retail uses and as a branch of Costa Coffee.