New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
A new Lidl supermarket has opened in Norwich and construction on another has officially begun.
The retail giant has announced that its new supermarket, off Poppy Way, has opened its doors for business.
The store opening times will be from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
The store will feature a sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and parking for cars and bicycles.
Lidl has also confirmed that construction of another new supermarket on Fir Covert Road, in Taverham, has begun following permission being granted by planning officers at Taverham Parish Council.
To deliver the new store in Taverham, Lidl is working with construction firm Adston to build the store, which is planned to open early next year.
Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “It is fantastic that we have been able to continue our investment in Norwich and enable even more of the local community access to our great quality and affordable produce."
