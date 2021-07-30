New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich

Published: 8:25 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 9:19 AM July 30, 2021

Lidl's new supermarket off Poppy Way, in Norwich, opened on Thursday, July 29. - Credit: Lidl

A new Lidl supermarket has opened in Norwich and construction on another has officially begun.

The retail giant has announced that its new supermarket, off Poppy Way, has opened its doors for business.

The store opening times will be from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Inside the new Lidl on Poppy Way in Norwich. - Credit: Lidl

The store will feature a sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and parking for cars and bicycles.

Lidl has also confirmed that construction of another new supermarket on Fir Covert Road, in Taverham, has begun following permission being granted by planning officers at Taverham Parish Council.

To deliver the new store in Taverham, Lidl is working with construction firm Adston to build the store, which is planned to open early next year.

Inside the Poppy Way store. Lidl is also working on opening another store in Fir Covert Way, Taverham. - Credit: Lidl

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “It is fantastic that we have been able to continue our investment in Norwich and enable even more of the local community access to our great quality and affordable produce."