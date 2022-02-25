News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
First look inside new Lidl supermarket in Taverham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:52 AM February 25, 2022
The new Lidl store in Fir Convent Road in Taverham.

The new Lidl store in Fir Covert Road in Taverham.

Taverham folk will have a new place to do the weekly shop after the opening of a new Lidl supermarket.

The store in Fir Covert Road opened for the first time on Thursday, February 24, as part of the German company's £1.3bn expansion across the UK.

The fruit and vegetable aisle in Lidl, Taverham.

The fruit and vegetable aisle in Lidl, Taverham.

It will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays it will open from 10am until 4pm.

The store has created 40 new jobs and features an in-store bakery as well as parking spaces for both cars and bikes across the site.

The dairy section in Lidl, Taverham.

The dairy section in Lidl, Taverham.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store.

"We would like to thank those who have played a part in the store, we are delighted to invest into the local economy, creating jobs and delivering to residents our multi-award winning products.”

The tills in Lidl, Taverham.

The tills in Lidl, Taverham.

During the first week of opening the store is offering exclusive offers on selected products.

The middle aisle in Lidl, Taverham.

The middle aisle in Lidl, Taverham.

The in-store bakery in Lidl, Taverham.

The in-store bakery in Lidl, Taverham.

The new Lidl store is expected to bring with it 40 new jobs.

The new Lidl store has created 40 new jobs.


