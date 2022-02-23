New Lidl store opening in Taverham

Lidl is opening a new store in Taverham, Norwich - Credit: Lidl

A new Lidl supermarket is opening near Norwich this week.

The budget supermarket is opening its latest branch in the newly built retail park in Fir Covert Road in Taverham at 8am on Thursday, February 24.

The supermarket will employ 40 people and will feature an in-store bakery, customer toilets and a car park.

It comes as part of the company's £1.3bn expansion across the country.

Lidl’s regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have played a part in delivering this new store.

"We are delighted to be able to invest into the local economy, creating jobs and delivering to residents our award-winning products.”

The new store has opening hours of 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

While no longer legally required, Lidl recommends customers wear face coverings in the store.