Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt

The new Gridserve centre near Postwick is opening tomorrow, April 22 - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the scale of a new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt near Norwich.

Gridserve at Broadland Gate Business Park near Postwick is opening tomorrow (April 22) and is one of four electric vehicle charging centres in the East of England.

The forecourt includes an M&S Food, a Costa and a WHSmith and can provide up to 350kW of high-power charging for 22 vehicles.

The new charging forecourt has two shops and a cafe - Credit: Mike Page

It has six low-power charging bays and eight bays for the Tesla supercharger network.

Toddington Harper, chief executive of Gridserve, said: “Gridserve’s Norwich electric forecourt will prove there is another choice for drivers.

"We’re creating an electric vehicle charging experience that is fundamentally better than filling your car with carcinogenic petrol or diesel."

With the development and opening of the new forecourt, the initiative has created more than 25 full-time jobs through the design, engineering, construction and operation phases.