Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:20 PM April 21, 2022
xxx_01_GRIDSERVE_POSTWICK_APR22

The new Gridserve centre near Postwick is opening tomorrow, April 22 - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the scale of a new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt near Norwich. 

Gridserve at Broadland Gate Business Park near Postwick is opening tomorrow (April 22) and is one of four electric vehicle charging centres in the East of England.

The forecourt includes an M&S Food, a Costa and a WHSmith and can provide up to 350kW of high-power charging for 22 vehicles.

xxx_02_GRIDSERVE_POSTWICK_APR22

The new charging forecourt has two shops and a cafe - Credit: Mike Page

It has six low-power charging bays and eight bays for the Tesla supercharger network.

Toddington Harper, chief executive of Gridserve, said: “Gridserve’s Norwich electric forecourt will prove there is another choice for drivers.

"We’re creating an electric vehicle charging experience that is fundamentally better than filling your car with carcinogenic petrol or diesel."

With the development and opening of the new forecourt, the initiative has created more than 25 full-time jobs through the design, engineering, construction and operation phases.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Rianne Collins, 27 is at the end of her tether with her flat as she has had nothing but issues since moving in. 

Cost of Living

'Rising cost of living means it's hardly worth me having a job'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon