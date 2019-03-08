New French bistro could open in Norwich Lanes

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:18 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 10 September 2019

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

Archant

A new French bistro could open in a former gift shop in the Norwich Lanes.

A planning application has been submitted to Norwich City Council to open a bistro in Lower Goat Lane in the former Norwich Gift Emporium premises.

Plans for the bistro include space on the ground and first floors for 30 covers and a serving area on the ground floor.

The planning application, submitted by Thomas Aubrit, states: "We would like to open a French bistro at 22 Lower Gate Lane. We believe this beautiful premises will be a stunning location for our small family business."

The building, which is next to Beaujangles, is Grade II listed due to an undercroft.

In reference to the building the applications sates: "We will leave the exterior rendering as it exists as we love the terracotta shade and we believe it will fit nicely with our French bistro décor.

"By repainting the exterior joinery in the approved midnight blue colour we believe the building will be even more striking and a key feature on Lower Gate Lane."

Proposed opening hours for the bistro would be 10am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, with extended opening times of 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

The bistro would be the latest food offering in Lower Gate Lane which is already home to a number of cafés and restaurants including the Copper Kettle Cafe, Biddy's Tea Room, Mambo Jambo and Grosvenor Fish Bar.

